AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 20, 2023 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million.

    The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.3 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.