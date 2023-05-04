Steel Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $445.4 million in the period.

