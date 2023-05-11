Kineta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Kineta, Inc. (KA) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $281,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KA