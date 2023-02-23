Ruth’s Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) on Thursday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Park, Florida-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $505.9 million.

