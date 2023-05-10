Radcom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $621,000 in its first quarter.

The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.

