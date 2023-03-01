Stoneridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported net income of $273,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $231.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.1 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $899.9 million.

Stoneridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 10 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRI