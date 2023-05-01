Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $699.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

