Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

