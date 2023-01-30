Cadence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $588.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $474.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $463.2 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

Cadence shares have risen 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.77, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CADE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CADE