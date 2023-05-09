Everbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $110.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $456 million to $462 million.

