SPX Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $429.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200,000. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.54 billion.

