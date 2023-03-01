IVERIC bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $185.2 million, or $1.53 per share.

