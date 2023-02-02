Hub Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.42.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $356.9 million, or $10.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.34 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

