Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

