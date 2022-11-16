Super League Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

