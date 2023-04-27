S&P Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $795 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.05 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.35 to $12.55 per share.

