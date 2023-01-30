IF Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) _ IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Watseka, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

