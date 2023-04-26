Cimpress: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $1.88 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $742.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.9 million.

