Intuit: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.59 to $13.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.04 billion to $14.25 billion.

