Editas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Friday reported a loss of $49 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 million.

