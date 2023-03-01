Horizon Technology Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN