Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $251.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $930.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

