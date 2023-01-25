Horizon Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) _ Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The bank, based in Michigan City, Indiana, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.5 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.9 million.

