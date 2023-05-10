Mativ Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $679 million in the period.

