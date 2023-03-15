EverCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $161.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $59.8 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $620.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $160 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

