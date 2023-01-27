Provident Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $175.6 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $505.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFS