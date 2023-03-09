Alta Equipment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $700,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $428.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.3 million, or 20 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

Alta Equipment shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.27, a climb of 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG