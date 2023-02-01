Hanover Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.05 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.58 billion.

