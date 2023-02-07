Qiagen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.8 million.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $498 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $423.2 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN