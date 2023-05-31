PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $136 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings to be $10 per share.

