Ecovyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.5 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million.

