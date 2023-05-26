Big Lots: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Friday reported a loss of $206.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $7.10. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.95 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Big Lots shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 76% in the last 12 months.

