Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

