A magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes deep underground in northern Argentina; no damage reported

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck deep underground in northern Argentina on Wednesday, and there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake occurred at a depth of 568 kilometers (353 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of the provincial capital.

The earthquake took place a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 89 kilometers (55 miles) in northern neighboring Chile, 56 kilometers (35 miles) east of the town of La Tirana.

Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.