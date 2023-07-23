United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
U.S. News

Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage

 
Share

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.

The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

Other news
The cameras and cell phone of Associated Press photographer Ross Franklin sit on ice after the devices stopped working after overheating, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Phoenix photographers keep coolers for cameras, towels and water in their vehicles when covering extreme heat. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Covering the heat wave in sizzling Phoenix, an AP photographer recounts a scare from heat exhaustion
Associated Press photographer Matt York, who has covered Arizona for 23 years, recently was caught off guard by the heat wave that has shattered records in Phoenix.
FILE - Phoenix Police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for protesters marching to protest the death of George Floyd. A federal judge has ruled that an Arizona law limiting how close people can get to recording law enforcement is unconstitutional, citing a clearly established right to film police doing their jobs. The ruling Friday, July 21, 2023 from U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi permanently blocks enforcement of the law that he suspended last year (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Court strikes down limits on filming of police in Arizona
A federal judge has ruled that an Arizona law limiting how close people can get to recording law enforcement is unconstitutional, citing a clearly established right to film police doing their jobs.
FILE - Two packages sit in the driveway of the home that Jeanne and Mike Welnick owned outside Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A probe into an Arizona wildfire last April that burned for more than a month on the outskirts of Flagstaff, casting an orange glow on the parched landscape, concluded without investigators determining a definitive cause of the blaze, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
Fire officials unable to find cause of 2022 northern Arizona wildfire that destroyed 30 homes
The U.S. Forest Service has announced it was unable to determine the cause of a wildfire in northern Arizona that destroyed 30 homes last year.
A person bikes past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street closes another winning week by barely moving
Wall Street closed out another winning week with a quiet Friday, as stocks found some stability after sliding the day before.

Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.