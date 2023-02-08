Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands

This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake which hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The gallery was curated by Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com