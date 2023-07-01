East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
World News

East Timor’s independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power as prime minister

New East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao delivers a speech during his inauguration in Dili, the capital of East Timor, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as prime minister of Asia's youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May. (AP Photo/Lorenio L. Pereira)

New East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao delivers a speech during his inauguration in Dili, the capital of East Timor, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as prime minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May. (AP Photo/Lorenio L. Pereira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By GANTRY MEILANA
 
Share

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as prime minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May.

Crowd cheered as the former guerrilla leader traveled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesia’s occupation.

The new government is a coalition between Gusmao’s National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, and the Democratic Party.

Other news
Leader of National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT) party and former independence fighter Xanana Gusmao gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The country's opposition party won Sunday's parliamentary election, meaning that Gusmao is likely to return as prime minister in Asia's youngest democracy. (AP Photo/Lorenio L. Pereira)
East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election
The National Elections Commission says East Timor’s opposition party has won Sunday’s parliamentary election.
Electoral workers assist a man in a wheelchair to cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, Sunday, May 21, 2023. East Timor on Sunday held its fifth parliamentary election since gaining its independence in 2002. (AP Photo/Lorenio L.Pereira)
East Timor votes in parliamentary election aiming to break political impasse
Vote counting is underway in East Timor’s parliamentary election with two former independence fighters considered for the post of prime minister.

Gusmao, 77, became the nation’s first president between 2002 and 2007, and served as prime minister between 2007 and 2015.

In the May election, his party won 41% of the vote to capture 31 out of 65 seats in the National Parliament. That is just short of the 33 needed for an outright majority, and Gusmao agreed to form a government with the Democratic Party, which won six seats.

The election result indicated deep dissatisfaction with the previous government, led by the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, known as Fretilin.

Gusmao faces an uphill battle in tackling economic challenges as nearly 42% of the country’s estimated 1.5 million people live below the poverty line. The U.N. estimates for every 1,000 babies born in the country, 42 die before their fifth birthday because of malnutrition.

Gusmao vowed to reduce poverty through his government’s strategic development plan and reiterated the importance of national reconciliation and unity to achieve the development goals.

“I promise to carry out the tasks that the people have entrusted to me and to bring prosperity to the Timorese people through government programs,” Gusmao said at the swearing-in ceremony.

He pledged to provide opportunities for local governments to design their own development programs, including those to improve health services for mothers and children.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s envoy, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan were among those who attended the inauguration.

The country has a significant young population — 65% are below 30. It is also among the world’s most impoverished. More than two decades after receiving formal independence in 2002, there is a lack of basic infrastructure including a reliable electricity supply and paved roads in rural areas.

“He has a charisma and rich experience as a leader,” a Dili resident, Joao Agustino Sarmento, said of Gusmao. “But we want to see him make more significant changes with his new government to overcome poverty and unemployment that still face our country.”

East Timor’s transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption. The economy is reliant on dwindling offshore oil revenues.

____

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.