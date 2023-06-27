Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Sports

Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue

United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to United States' Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
1 of 6 | 

United States’ Coco Gauff returns the ball to United States’ Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her Women's singles match against Jessica Pegula on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
2 of 6 | 

China’s Qinwen Zheng in action during her Women’s singles match against Jessica Pegula on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Jessica Pegula in action during her Women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
3 of 6 | 

United States’ Jessica Pegula in action during her Women’s singles match against Qinwen Zheng on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Jessica Pegula in action during her Women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
4 of 6 | 

United States’ Jessica Pegula in action during her Women’s singles match against Qinwen Zheng on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning their Women's Singles round of 32 match against Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
5 of 6 | 

Coco Gauff celebrates after winning their Women’s Singles round of 32 match against Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to United States' Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
6 of 6 | 

United States’ Coco Gauff returns the ball to United States’ Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Eastbourne International on Tuesday citing fatigue.

No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year’s final. Ostapenko won the 2021 title and the Birmingham trophy on Sunday.

Other news
FILE - Tennis star Billie Jean King speaks about sexual equality before the Senate education subcommittee in Washington, Nov. 9, 1973. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the meeting on June 21, 1973, at the Gloucester Hotel — about a mile south of Hyde Park in the heart of the British capital — where King and nearly 60 other players agreed to form what today is known as the Women’s Tennis Association or WTA. (AP Photo/File)
The women’s tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women’s Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players.
FILE - Serena Williams, left, holds her trophy, as she looks over at her sister Venus, after defeating her in the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, London on July 5, 2003. How many total titles have Venus and Serena Willams won at the All England Club? (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
Do you know Wimbledon? Try the AP’s quiz about the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
How much do you know about Wimbledon? How much do you know about tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge.
Poland's Iga Swiatek serves to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
Iga Swiatek has overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open. She beat grass-court specialist Tatjana Maria 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
FILE - Andrea Gaudenzi kisses the trophy after defeating Markus Hipfl at an ATP Tennis tournament in St. Poelten, Austria Saturday May 26, 2001. Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026. The ATP announced the news on Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rubra, File)
Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour
Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026. The ATP announced the news on Monday.

Ostapenko beat Kvitova’s replacement, Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round to set up a last-16 clash with Britain’s Harriet Dart.

Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness, Eastbourne organizers said.

The field was newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and included four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.

Second-seeded Garcia advanced to the last 16 with a 6-1, 7-5 win over American Madison Brengle.

Fifth-seeded Gauff beat Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 with the all-American match lasting 61 minutes.

“Bernarda is not an easy player, especially a lefty on grass,” Grauff said. “It was really windy today so I think we were just trying to make one more ball in the court.”

Gauff next faces British player Jodie Burrage.

Pegula also advanced in straight sets by beating Zheng Qinwen of China 6-3, 6-4 in the first meeting between the two players. The third seed plays Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio next.

Jabeur, the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist, beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia battled back to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Marie Bouzkova.

No. 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew due to a right shoulder injury. Potapova was a semifinalist in Birmingham last week.

In the men’s edition, Liam Broady won the battle of the Britons by beating fellow Wimbledon wild card Jan Choinski 6-3, 6-4.

Broady will face Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the next round after he defeated Dutch ninth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

American Mackenzie McDonald beat Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports