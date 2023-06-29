FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Sports

Gauff powers past Pegula to reach semifinals at Eastbourne

Coco Gauff from the US returns the ball to Jessica Pegula from the US during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Coco Gauff from the US returns the ball to Jessica Pegula from the US during their women’s singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Jessica Pegula from the US returns the ball to Coco Gauff from the US during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Jessica Pegula from the US returns the ball to Coco Gauff from the US during their women’s singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

J.J. Wolf of the US plays a shot against Tommy Paul of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
J.J. Wolf of the US plays a shot against Tommy Paul of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Tommy Paul of the US plays a shot against J.J. Wolf of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Tommy Paul of the US plays a shot against J.J. Wolf of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Tommy Paul of the US plays a shot against J.J. Wolf of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Tommy Paul of the US plays a shot against J.J. Wolf of the US during their quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Caroline Garcia of France returns to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Caroline Garcia of France returns to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina during their women’s singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Caroline Garcia of France returns to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Caroline Garcia of France returns to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina during their women’s singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Eastbourne International, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo plays China's Zhang Zhizhen during the International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo plays China’s Zhang Zhizhen during the International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

China's Zhang Zhizhen returns the ball to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during the International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
China’s Zhang Zhizhen returns the ball to Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during the International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Coco Gauff powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

Wet weather delayed the start of play at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament before Gauff wasted little time in beating third-seeded Pegula 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American match.

The 19-year-old fifth seed is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament. Gauff next plays compatriot Madison Keys. It will be the third semifinal appearance of the year for Gauff after Auckland and Dubai.

Keys won five games in a row during a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals over Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic.

Second-seeded Caroline Garcia’s right shoulder injury caused her to retire while trailing Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 2-1. Camila Giorgi awaits Kasatkina in the semifinals. The Italian also benefited from a retirement, with Birmingham champion Jelena Ostapenko pulling out of their match after losing the opening set 7-6 (8).

In the men’s draw, Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo beat China’s Zhizhen Zhang 6-2, 6-3 to reach the first grass-court semifinal game of his career.

Cerundolo’s last-four opponent will be American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner against Swede Mikael Ymer.

Tommy Paul will play Gregoire Barrere in the other semifinal. Paul edged a thrilling three-set match with fellow American JJ Wolf, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), while Frenchman Barrere upset eighth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (2).

