Keys beats Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Kasatkina

Madison Keys of the US shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the US after victory in their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Madison Keys of the US shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the US after victory in their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Madison Keys of the US in action against Coco Gauff of the US during their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Madison Keys of the US in action against Coco Gauff of the US during their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Coco Gauff of the US in action against Madison Keys of the US during their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Coco Gauff of the US in action against Madison Keys of the US during their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates after beating Italy's Camila Giorgi during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates after beating Italy's Camila Giorgi during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Italy's Camila Giorgi during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Italy's Camila Giorgi plays Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Italy's Camila Giorgi plays Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their Women's singles semi-final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday.

It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break.

An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.

Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s semifinals, fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was on the brink of beating American Mackenzie MacDonald when rain stopped play. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was halted. It will resume Saturday, when Tommy Paul will also play Gregiore Barrere in the other semifinal.

