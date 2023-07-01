A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Keys wins Eastbourne title for 2nd time after marathon tiebreaker; Paul vs Cerundolo in men’s final

USA's Madison Keys with the winner's trophy as she celebrates winning the Women's singles final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
USA's Madison Keys celebrates winning the Women's singles final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
USA's Madison Keys returns a shot to Russia's Daria Kasatkina, during the Women's singles final match, on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament, at Devonshire Park, in Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts as she plays USA's Madison Keys, during the Women's singles final match, on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament, at Devonshire Park, in Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her Women's singles final match against USA's Madison Keys on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
USA's Madison Keys celebrates winning a point against Russia's Daria Kasatkina, during the Women's singles final match, on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament, at Devonshire Park, in Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament.

The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far.

It was Keys’ seventh career title — and third on grass.

“I love coming and playing in Eastbourne,” Keys said. “Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories.”

Keys beat seventh-ranked Coco Gauff in straight sets Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since defeating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final.

In the men’s draw, American Tommy Paul faces fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the final later Saturday. It will be a second match of the day for both players, although Paul had to spend considerably more energy in his first.

Cerundolo only had to play one game to finish off his semifinal against American Mackenzie MacDonald, which was suspended when rain stopped play Friday. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was halted and quickly wrapped up the final set 6-2 when it resumed.

The second-seeded Paul then beat France’s Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports