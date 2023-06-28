McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

Unites States' Mackenzie McDonald reacts during his match against Unites States' Taylor Fritz in the men's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
1 of 8 | 

Unites States’ Mackenzie McDonald reacts during his match against Unites States’ Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unites States' Mackenzie McDonald celebrates victory against Unites States' Taylor Fritz in the men's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
2 of 8 | 

Unites States’ Mackenzie McDonald celebrates victory against Unites States’ Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Taylor Fritz reacts during his men's singles round of 16 match against United States' Mackenzie McDonald, on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
3 of 8 | 

United States’ Taylor Fritz reacts during his men’s singles round of 16 match against United States’ Mackenzie McDonald, on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff from the US, right, shakes hands with Jodie Burrage from Britain after their women's singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
4 of 8 | 

Coco Gauff from the US, right, shakes hands with Jodie Burrage from Britain after their women’s singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff from the USA returns the ball to Jodie Burrage from Britain in their women's singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
5 of 8 | 

Coco Gauff from the USA returns the ball to Jodie Burrage from Britain in their women’s singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daria Kasatkina in action against Karolina Pliskova in their women's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
6 of 8 | 

Daria Kasatkina in action against Karolina Pliskova in their women’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unites States' Taylor Fritz reacts against Mackenzie McDonald of the US during their men's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
7 of 8 | 

Unites States’ Taylor Fritz reacts against Mackenzie McDonald of the US during their men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Mackenzie McDonald in action against United States' Taylor Fritz during their men's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
8 of 8 | 

United States’ Mackenzie McDonald in action against United States’ Taylor Fritz during their men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) Wednesday.

McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

“It’s a big win for me,” McDonald said. “Taylor’s a close friend, and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there.”

Other news
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their match at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek has eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the Wimbledon warmup.
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek serves to Croatia's Jana Fett in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. After watching her beat Karolina Muchova in three sets in the final at Roland Garros, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said she thinks Swiatek has what it takes to thrive at the All England Club. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and owns 4 Grand Slam titles at age 22. Can she win Wimbledon, too?
Iga Swiatek is coming off her third title in the past four years on the French Open’s red clay. She also won a championship on the U.S.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, carries the trophy after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in the mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Carlos Alcaraz -- not Novak Djokovic -- and Iga Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds for Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon. Alcaraz and Swiatek were expected to lead the fields because the All England Club adhered to the latest ATP and WTA rankings.
United States' Coco Gauff returns the ball to United States' Bernarda Pera on day four of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday June 27, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue
Defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue. No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin.

Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Also, Michael Ymer beat Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.

The fifth-seeded Gauff won 10 straight games at one point.

She will next face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Also, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Madison Keys defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6 (3).

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports