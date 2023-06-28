McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International
Unites States’ Mackenzie McDonald reacts during his match against Unites States’ Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
United States’ Taylor Fritz reacts during his men’s singles round of 16 match against United States’ Mackenzie McDonald, on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Coco Gauff from the US, right, shakes hands with Jodie Burrage from Britain after their women’s singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Coco Gauff from the USA returns the ball to Jodie Burrage from Britain in their women’s singles round of sixteen match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Daria Kasatkina in action against Karolina Pliskova in their women’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
United States’ Mackenzie McDonald in action against United States’ Taylor Fritz during their men’s singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) Wednesday.
McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
“It’s a big win for me,” McDonald said. “Taylor’s a close friend, and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there.”
Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Also, Michael Ymer beat Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.
In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.
The fifth-seeded Gauff won 10 straight games at one point.
She will next face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula, who beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Also, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Madison Keys defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6 (3).
