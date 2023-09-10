Lynch field goal in second OT lifts Fresno State over Eastern Washington 34-31

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Lynch kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime and Fresno State escaped with a 34-31 victory over FCS-member Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Lynch also kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24-all, forcing overtime.

The Eagles (0-2), who trailed 14-3 at halftime, rallied to take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard touchdown run by Justice Jackson.

Mikey Keene completed 23 of 39 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs (2-0). Elijah Gilliam carried 20 times for 86 yards and two scores. Erik Brooks finished with eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Jake Boust had the other TD catch; a 6-yarder in the second quarter.

Eastern Washington scored on its first possession of overtime when Kekoa Visperas connected with Anthony Stell Jr. for a 1-yard TD. Fresno State answered with Gilliam’s 1-yard scoring run to send it to a second OT. Visperas had his first-down pass picked off in the second OT.

Visperas completed 23 of 41 passes for 198 yards with one interception for the Eagles. Jackson carried 11 times for 79 yards. Stell finished with seven catches for 77 yards.

