May 10, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.91
|—
|.12
|Altria
|45.63
|—
|.82
|AmerenCp
|89.07
|+.23
|AmExpress
|150.10
|—3.28
|ArchDanM
|75.06
|+.04
|AutoZone
|2721.35
|—5.16
|BPPLC
|36.78
|—
|.21
|Boeing
|200.70
|—1.18
|BristMySq
|68.41
|+.41
|Brunswick
|80.32
|—
|.65
|CampbSoup
|54.43
|—
|.17
|Chevron
|157.31
|—1.82
|Citigroup
|46.11
|—
|.42
|CocaCola
|63.11
|—
|.29
|ConAgraBr
|36.95
|—
|.87
|ConocoPhil
|100.68
|—
|.85
|Corning
|31.35
|+.19
|CurtissWright
|163.83
|+.08
|DTEEnergy
|113.12
|—
|.20
|DeereCo
|381.51
|+.07
|DillardsInc
|283.52
|—4.58
|Disney
|100.99
|—1.19
|DuPont
|63.71
|—
|.56
|EmersonElec
|82.43
|—1.22
|Entergy
|106.92
|—
|.05
|ExxonMobil
|107.57
|—1.57
|FMCCorp
|110.13
|—
|.37
|FirstEnergy
|39.31
|+.40
|FootLocker
|38.69
|—1.25
|FordMot
|11.86
|GenDynam
|210.25
|—
|.95
|GenlElec
|99.36
|—1.64
|GenMill
|89.46
|—
|.13
|HPInc
|30.02
|—
|.28
|Halliburton
|29.69
|—
|.41
|Hershey
|272.85
|—1.23
|HomeDepot
|288.16
|—2.43
|IBM
|121.83
|+.66
|IntlPaper
|31.63
|—
|.50
|JohnsonJn
|160.93
|—
|.12
|KrogerCo
|48.65
|—
|.52
|LindsayCorp
|121.64
|+1.84
|LockheedM
|451.44
|—
|.60
|LowesCos
|203.68
|—3.44
|MarathonOil
|22.71
|—
|.20
|McDonalds
|294.10
|—2.57
|NCRCorp
|22.94
|+.12
|Nucor
|135.51
|—4.66
|OGEEnergy
|37.74
|+.15
|OccidentPet
|57.39
|—1.57
|ONEOK
|63.30
|—
|.56
|PG&ECorp
|17.22
|—
|.06
|Pfizer
|38.26
|—
|.23
|ProctGamb
|152.75
|—
|.96
|RaythnTech
|96.04
|—
|.23
|RexAmRescS
|28.58
|—
|.05
|RockwellAuto
|269.76
|—8.00
|Schlumbrg
|46.02
|—1.16
|SnapOn
|256.31
|—1.07
|Textron
|64.91
|—
|.44
|3MCo
|100.66
|—
|.14
|Timken
|73.61
|—1.61
|TraneTech
|177.35
|—
|.46
|UnionPacif
|198.93
|—1.67
|USSteel
|21.07
|—
|.52
|VerizonComm
|37.40
|—
|.18
|ViadCorp
|21.46
|—
|.32
|WalMart
|151.65
|—1.33
|WellsFargo
|38.29
|—
|.25
|WilliamsCos
|29.17
|—
|.29
|Winnebago
|57.72
|—
|.48
|YumBrands
|136.88
|—
|.73