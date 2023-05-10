AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 10, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc16.91.12
    Altria45.63.82
    AmerenCp89.07+.23
    AmExpress150.10—3.28
    ArchDanM75.06+.04
    AutoZone2721.35—5.16
    BPPLC36.78.21
    Boeing200.70—1.18
    BristMySq68.41+.41
    Brunswick80.32.65
    CampbSoup54.43.17
    Chevron157.31—1.82
    Citigroup46.11.42
    CocaCola63.11.29
    ConAgraBr36.95.87
    ConocoPhil100.68.85
    Corning31.35+.19
    CurtissWright163.83+.08
    DTEEnergy113.12.20
    DeereCo381.51+.07
    DillardsInc283.52—4.58
    Disney100.99—1.19
    DuPont63.71.56
    EmersonElec82.43—1.22
    Entergy106.92.05
    ExxonMobil107.57—1.57
    FMCCorp110.13.37
    FirstEnergy39.31+.40
    FootLocker38.69—1.25
    FordMot11.86
    GenDynam210.25.95
    GenlElec99.36—1.64
    GenMill89.46.13
    HPInc30.02.28
    Halliburton29.69.41
    Hershey272.85—1.23
    HomeDepot288.16—2.43
    IBM121.83+.66
    IntlPaper31.63.50
    JohnsonJn160.93.12
    KrogerCo48.65.52
    LindsayCorp121.64+1.84
    LockheedM451.44.60
    LowesCos203.68—3.44
    MarathonOil22.71.20
    McDonalds294.10—2.57
    NCRCorp22.94+.12
    Nucor135.51—4.66
    OGEEnergy37.74+.15
    OccidentPet57.39—1.57
    ONEOK63.30.56
    PG&amp;ECorp17.22.06
    Pfizer38.26.23
    ProctGamb152.75.96
    RaythnTech96.04.23
    RexAmRescS28.58.05
    RockwellAuto269.76—8.00
    Schlumbrg46.02—1.16
    SnapOn256.31—1.07
    Textron64.91.44
    3MCo100.66.14
    Timken73.61—1.61
    TraneTech177.35.46
    UnionPacif198.93—1.67
    USSteel21.07.52
    VerizonComm37.40.18
    ViadCorp21.46.32
    WalMart151.65—1.33
    WellsFargo38.29.25
    WilliamsCos29.17.29
    Winnebago57.72.48
    YumBrands136.88.73
