BC-Weekly percent leaders,

May 19, 2023 GMT
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1ArcherAvia
|3.25
|+1.25
|Up
|62.5
|2BauschHlth
|8.30
|+2.58
|Up
|45.1
|3UrstadtBid
|19.46
|+4.35
|Up
|28.8
|4CustomersBcp
|21.95
|+4.68
|Up
|27.1
|5CtzInc
|2.41
|+.49
|Up
|25.5
|6Farfetch
|4.98
|+1.00
|Up
|25.1
|7WstnAllianBc
|34.32
|+6.85
|Up
|24.9
|8QuadGraph
|3.99
|+.78
|Up
|24.3
|9PalantirTc
|11.71
|+2.21
|Up
|23.3
|10EastmKodak
|4.42
|+.83
|Up
|23.1
|11GlobantSA
|167.40
|+29.62
|Up
|21.5
|12Comerica
|38.34
|+6.37
|Up
|19.9
|13MSGEntAn
|34.27
|+5.57
|Up
|19.4
|14Qwest57
|14.69
|+2.31
|Up
|18.7
|15TriumphGrp
|12.03
|+1.83
|Up
|17.9
|16UrstdBidA
|19.80
|+2.92
|Up
|17.3
|17MetroBkHld
|24.99
|+3.67
|Up
|17.2
|18DelekLogist
|48.83
|+6.88
|Up
|16.4
|19CustomBcpfF
|21.57
|+3.00
|Up
|16.2
|20CustomBcppfE
|22.75
|+3.15
|Up16.1
|21MayvEngin
|12.72
|+1.76
|Up
|16.1
|22VitesseEngn
|21.17
|+2.91
|Up
|15.9
|23SandRidgeEn
|17.20
|+2.36
|Up
|15.9
|24AsanaA
|19.94
|+2.72
|Up
|15.8
|25ProsHldgs
|28.55
|+3.87
|Up
|15.7
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1FootLocker
|30.21
|—9.02
|Off
|23.0
|2NoEurOil
|11.25
|—3.06
|Off
|21.4
|3TorridHldg
|2.73
|—
|.74
|Off
|21.3
|4ContainerStore
|2.24
|—.60
|Off
|21.1
|5CenterraGld
|5.26
|—1.35
|Off
|20.4
|6OnHoldg
|26.69
|—6.18
|Off
|18.8
|7SeaLtd
|69.44
|—15.33
|Off
|18.1
|8SunlTech
|4.77
|—1.03
|Off
|17.8
|9KyndrylHld
|11.66
|—2.51
|Off
|17.7
|10Paysafers
|11.04
|—2.33
|Off
|17.4
|11CdaGooseH
|17.00
|—3.24
|Off
|16.0
|12IAMGoldg
|2.77
|—
|.47
|Off
|14.5
|13ProAssurance
|12.75
|—1.93
|Off
|13.1
|14Ducommun
|41.75
|—6.10
|Off
|12.7
|15SeabrdgGldg
|13.62
|—1.91
|Off
|12.3
|16GatesIndl
|11.96
|—1.57
|Off
|11.6
|17TelecomArg
|4.78
|—
|.62
|Off
|11.5
|18AshfordHTpfG
|16.21
|—2.10
|Off
|11.5
|19PerimtrSol
|6.19
|—
|.80
|Off
|11.4
|20StemInc
|3.96
|—
|.49
|Off
|11.0
|21EmergentBio
|8.17
|—1.01
|Off
|11.0
|22VFCorp
|19.07
|—2.22
|Off
|10.4
|23Steelcase
|6.93
|—
|.79
|Off
|10.2
|24PermRkRoy
|4.88
|—.54
|Off
|10.0
|25DaqoNewEn
|38.52
|—4.26
|Off
|10.0
