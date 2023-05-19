AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Weekly percent leaders,

May 19, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
shows the New York Stock Exchange
stocks and warrants that have gone up
the most and down the most in the
past week based on percent of change.

Only securities with closing prices or

previous closing prices of at least $2
and at least 1000 shares tradedare
included. Net and precentage changes
are the difference between last week's
closing and this week's closing.
UPS
Name LastChgPct.
1ArcherAvia3.25+1.25Up62.5
2BauschHlth8.30+2.58Up45.1
3UrstadtBid19.46+4.35Up28.8
4CustomersBcp21.95+4.68Up27.1
5CtzInc2.41+.49Up25.5
6Farfetch4.98+1.00Up25.1
7WstnAllianBc34.32+6.85Up24.9
8QuadGraph3.99+.78Up24.3
9PalantirTc11.71+2.21Up23.3
10EastmKodak4.42+.83Up23.1
11GlobantSA167.40+29.62Up21.5
12Comerica38.34+6.37Up19.9
13MSGEntAn34.27+5.57Up19.4
14Qwest5714.69+2.31Up18.7
15TriumphGrp12.03+1.83Up17.9
16UrstdBidA19.80+2.92Up17.3
17MetroBkHld24.99+3.67Up17.2
18DelekLogist48.83+6.88Up16.4
19CustomBcpfF21.57+3.00Up16.2
20CustomBcppfE22.75+3.15Up16.1
21MayvEngin12.72+1.76Up16.1
22VitesseEngn21.17+2.91Up15.9
23SandRidgeEn17.20+2.36Up15.9
24AsanaA19.94+2.72Up15.8
25ProsHldgs28.55+3.87Up15.7
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1FootLocker30.21—9.02Off23.0
2NoEurOil11.25—3.06Off21.4
3TorridHldg2.73.74Off21.3
4ContainerStore2.24—.60Off21.1
5CenterraGld5.26—1.35Off20.4
6OnHoldg26.69—6.18Off18.8
7SeaLtd69.44—15.33Off18.1
8SunlTech4.77—1.03Off17.8
9KyndrylHld11.66—2.51Off17.7
10Paysafers11.04—2.33Off17.4
11CdaGooseH17.00—3.24Off16.0
12IAMGoldg2.77.47Off14.5
13ProAssurance12.75—1.93Off13.1
14Ducommun41.75—6.10Off12.7
15SeabrdgGldg13.62—1.91Off12.3
16GatesIndl11.96—1.57Off11.6
17TelecomArg4.78.62Off11.5
18AshfordHTpfG16.21—2.10Off11.5
19PerimtrSol6.19.80Off11.4
20StemInc3.96.49Off11.0
21EmergentBio8.17—1.01Off11.0
22VFCorp19.07—2.22Off10.4
23Steelcase6.93.79Off10.2
24PermRkRoy4.88—.54Off10.0
25DaqoNewEn38.52—4.26Off10.0
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.