BC-BChain Nonfarm Payrolls

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    Nonfarm Payroll report
    Period: April
    Nonfarm payroll jobs: +253,000
    Unemployment rate: 3.4%
    Avg hourly earnings: YoY: +4.4%
    Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
