Business

Sri Lanka spares banks in its $ 19.8 billion local debt restructuring plan

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
 
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka will spare banks from being part of its local debt restructuring plan because of the possible impact on deposits, while the bulk of the burden will be shared by the Central Bank and superannuation funds, officials said Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet a day earlier approved a plan to restructure nearly half of its $42.1 billion local debt following a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund. A special Parliament sitting has been convened for Saturday to seek approval for the plan.

The government has announced a bank holiday until next week to prevent any speculation-triggered bank run.

Central Bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said the treasury bills owned by the bank will be converted into treasury bonds with a longer maturity period and the same has been proposed to superannuation funds. If those funds are unwilling to be part of the plan they may have to pay a 30% tax instead of the 14% special treatment effective now.

Sri Lanka is also seeking to reduce nearly $17 billion of its $41.5 billion foreign debt through restructuring.

Sri Lanka announced last year that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans because of a severe foreign currency crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, excessive borrowing by the government and efforts by the central bank to stabilize the Sri Lankan rupee with scarce foreign reserves.

Sri Lanka sought the support of the IMF, which approved a bailout package in March, through which $3 billion will be disbursed in stages.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the worst in its history, caused severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel, cooking gas and electricity last year. That led to massive street protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

Meanwhile the World Bank announced Thursday that its directors have approved $700 million in financing for Sri Lanka’s projects on economic stability and support for the poor and vulnerable.

Out of the approved fund, $500 million will support reforms that help improve economic governance and enhance growth and competitiveness. It will provide budget support in two equal tranches against agreed prior actions, the bank said in a statement. The other $200 million seeks to support Sri Lanka in providing better-targeted income and livelihood opportunities to the poor and vulnerable and improving the social protection system.