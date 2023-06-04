Parker, Berry combine to allow 5 hits, Virginia beats ECU 2-1 at Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nick Parker allowed five hits and a run over seven innings, Jake Berry threw two no-hit innings of relief and Ethan Anderson hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning to help Virginia beat East Carolina 2-1 Saturday night at the Charlottesville Regional.

Top-seeded Virginia (47-12) plays the winner between No. 2 seed ECU (46-18) and third-seeded Oklahoma, which lost 14-5 to the Pirates in their regional opener, in a loser-out game Sunday.

The Cavaliers improved to 34-4 at home this season.

Ethan O’Donnell walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh, stole second base and then scored on Anderson’s two-out single to give Virginia a 2-1 lead.

Jake Gelof scored on Kyle Teel’s single to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third. Ryley Johnson scored for the Pirates on Carter Cunningham’s single it the top of the sixth to make it 1-1.

Parker (8-0) had a walk, a balk, a hit by pitch and five strikeouts. Berry each of the six batters he faced with two strikeouts for his sixth save of the season.

ECU’s Danny Beal (6-2) allowed three walks, a hit, and a run in 2 relief innings to take the loss.

