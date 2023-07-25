FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Women’s World Cup highlights
World News

Ecuador announces a state of emergency in all of its prisons after violent clashes

 
Share

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in all of its prisons after a series of violent incidents including shootings and explosions occurred in one of its most dangerous prisons.

The measure — the second state of emergency that President Guillermo Lasso has ordered in less than 24 hours — will be in effect for 60 days and orders the immediate mobilization of the military and police in an effort to regain control of the prisons.

On Monday, Lasso signed a decree establishing a similar state of emergency in the provinces of Los Ríos and Manabí after the shooting of the mayor of the city of Manta, Agustín Intriago, an event that shocked Ecuadoreans.

Other news
Soldiers leave the after taking control of the Litoral Penitentiary where a riot broke out that so far has left 5 prisoners dead, according to a statement from authorities, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Mayor of Ecuador port city slain in shooting that kills 1 other, wounds 4
Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers.
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso gives a news conference at the Carondelet government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, June 2, 2023. Lasso, who dissolved the National Assembly two weeks prior, announced he would not run for president in elections on Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Ecuador’s president declines to run in snap elections after he disbands National Assembly
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said Friday he will not seek reelection in the early elections prompted by his decision to dissolve the National Assembly two weeks ago.
Cade Cowell of the United States, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Slovakia at the San Juan stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
US, Argentina finish perfect in group rounds ahead of Under-20 World Cup knockout stage
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup for the first time.
In this photo provided by the Peruvian Anti-Drug Police, an officer shows blocks of cocaine marked with Nazi swastikas and stamped with the name "HITLER", at the port of Paita, Piura region, Peru, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The police found more than 50 blocks of cocaine that were stashed in a container destined for a ship that was sailing for Belgium. (Peruvian Anti-Drug Police via AP)
Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian anti-drug police seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine Thursday bearing a picture of a Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief.

The announcement comes after clashes erupted in Litoral prison on Saturday afternoon and escalated into the early hours of Sunday, with gunshots and explosions heard by people in nearby residential areas. The initial clashes left at least six dead and 11 injured. The disturbances have escalated since then, although authorities have not provided updated information.

Litoral prison is located inside a prison complex in Guayaquil, 270 kilometers (160 miles) southeast of Quito. It has a capacity of about 9,500 inmates, but in the first quarter of this year exceeded that number by almost 3,000.

It is considered one of the most dangerous prisons in Ecuador. A gang battle in 2021 killed 119 inmates. In April, a riot killed 12 inmates and injured three.

Meanwhile, prisoners in 13 other prisons declared a hunger strike on Monday and are holding a hundred prison guards to demand better sanitary conditions and food, among other issues.