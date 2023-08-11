Killing of Ecuador candidate deepens country’s sense of vulnerability to crime
Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 (API via AP)
A supporter of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio lies wounded after Villavicencio was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (API via AP)
A bloodied woman is carried away after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (API via AP)
Supporters of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio run for cover after he was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (API via AP)
A man puts his hand on his forehead after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death as he left a campaign rally, outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (API via AP)
IDENTIFYING WOUNDED PERSON AS SUSPECT WHO LATER DIED IN CUSTODY - A person uses his knee to hold down an alleged suspect wounded in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the captured suspect died in custody from injuries sustained in the shootout. (API via AP)
Police and emergency workers stand outside the clinic where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was taken after he was shot and killed after a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
Police guard a vehicle parked outside the clinic where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was taken after he was shot and killed after a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
La policía custodia el hospital al que fueron trasladados varios heridos tras el ataque a tiros contra el candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito, Ecuador, el miércoles 9 de agosto de 2023. Villavicencio fue asesinado a la salida de un colegio mientras se metía en vehículo tras un mítin electoral. (AP Foto/Juan Diego Montenegro)
A bullet-riddled vehicle is surrounded by police as they guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after the attack on which presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Villavicencio was killed outside a school as he entered a vehicle after a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
FILE - People bid farewell to of the Mayor of Manta, Agustin Intriago, who was killed by unknown assailants over the weekend, inside the Lorgio Pinoargote Coliseum in Manta, Ecuador, Monday, July 24, 2023. Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Manabi and El Oro provinces, citing the murder of Mayor Intriago as one of the causes of the decree. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
FILE - Soldiers guard an entrance to the Inca jail where eight inmates were killed during a prison riot, according to Police Commander Victor Herrera, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Since 2021, at least a dozen prison riots have killed close to 400 prisoners and moved out onto the streets, where kidnapping, killing and other crimes have terrified the population. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, file)
Wearing a bullet proof vest Andrea Gonzalez, the running mate of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, arrives for a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Villavicencio was shot and killed as he was leaving a campaign rally at a school in the Ecuadorian capital Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential election. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)
Ecuador’s Defense Minister Luis Lara, left, and President Guillermo Lasso, center, attend a ceremony marking an anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence from Spain, in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Lasso declared a state of emergency that involves additional military personnel deployed throughout the country a day after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a campaign rally in Quito. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
La policía custodia el hospital al que fueron trasladados varios heridos tras el ataque a tiros contra el candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito, Ecuador, el miércoles 9 de agosto de 2023. Villavicencio fue asesinado a la salida de un colegio mientras se metía en vehículo tras un mítin electoral. (AP Foto/Juan Diego Montenegro)
La policía custodia el hospital al que fueron trasladados varios heridos tras el ataque a tiros contra el candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio en Quito, Ecuador, el miércoles 9 de agosto de 2023. Villavicencio fue asesinado a la salida de un colegio mientras se metía en vehículo tras un mítin electoral. (AP Foto/Juan Diego Montenegro)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The brazen assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a crowded political rally Wednesday night deepened the country’s sense of vulnerability to the crime that’s spread across the country in recent years.
After multiple threats for his stance against drug trafficking and corruption, Villavicencio was under the watch of police and private security guards. His shooting death has focused global attention on his country’s wave of violent deaths, which began about three years ago, and the connection between organized crime and other powerful interests there.
HOW WAS VILLAVICENCIO THREATENED?
He said during his campaign that he and his team he had been threatened by the Ecuadorian criminal group known as Los Choneros and their leader Alias Fito, whom Villavicencio linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.
Villavicencio said popular support would protect him,
“You’re my bulletproof vest. I don’t need one. You’re a brave people and I’m as brave as you are,” Villavicencio said at a public meeting in the city of Chone, the heart of Los Choneros territory. “Bring on the drug lords. Bring on the hitmen,” said Villavicencio, wearing only a blue shirt.
His campaign slogan, “Time for the Brave,” referred to his proposal to fight corruption and organized crime by firing large numbers of corrupt security officials if he won, which polls showed as unlikely.
He had already reported threats to his loved ones, and shots were fired at his family home in Quito in September.
WHO’S RESPONSIBLE FOR THE KILLING?
Prosecutors said Wednesday that six people had been arrested in searches in the capital and on Thursday they said that the six are Colombian. One suspect died of wounds sustained in a shootout with police.
Few further details of the investigation have been made public, although Presidente Guillermo Lasso said on the social network X, previously known as Twitter, that he had asked for FBI help investigating, and that FBI agents shortly would be arriving in the country.
WHICH OTHER PUBLIC FIGURES HAVE BEEN KILLED IN ECUADOR?
Villavicencio’s assassination took out the highest public figure eliminated yet in Ecuador’s battle with organized crime. But not the only one.
On July 23, the mayor of Manta, Ecuador’s third largest city, was also shot to death as he toured a crowded neighborhood. Agustín Intriago had been reelected in February and was widely liked for his open hostility to organized crime.
He and seven other mayors lived under police guard, and officials recorded at least 15 attacks on candidates in the last municipal elections, most in the coastal provinces of Manabí and Esmeraldas, where there is a large presence of traffickers moving cocaine by ship out of the country.
Among those killed was Julio César Farachio, 45, a candidate in Salinas, near the port city of Guayaquil, who was shot to death by a hitman during a campaign stop.
ARE ECUADORIAN POLITICS AND ORGANIZED CRIME CONNECTED?
Villavicencio himself had made complaints to prosecutors naming 21 mayoral candidates and other citizens as linked to drug trafficking, and said that he had given authorities information, including financial evidence, that backed up his accusation. He described organized crime, illegal mining and the drug trade as “part of the same criminal structure,” but no criminal case has publicly emerged.
WHEN, AND WHY, DID VIOLENCE RISE IN ECUADOR?
Government authorities say the national wave of violence was triggered by the disappearance of Jorge Zambrano, alias “Rasquiña,” the leader of Los Choneros. His disappearance was followed by a power vacuum and a riot that broke out simultaneously in three prisons in 2021 and left 79 prisoners dead.
Since then, at least a dozen prison riots have killed at least 400 prisoners and moved out onto the streets, where kidnapping, killing and other crimes have terrified the population.
In 2023 so far, Ecuador has seen 3,600 violent deaths. The previous year had 4.600 violent deaths, the country’s highest in history and double the number in 2021. Drug seizures have also risen sharply.
WHAT’S THE LINK TO MEXICAN CARTELS?
Ecuador sits between two of the world’s biggest cocaine producers: Peru and Colombia.
Violence has been attributed to fights for territory between local groups like Los Choneros, Lobos and Tiguerones, which have links to Mexican cartels such as Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation, among others.
WHAT GOVERNMENT ACTION IS THERE?
Lasso declared a state of emergency allowing military action in two provinces and prisons nationwide after Villavicencio’s killing, one of at least 19 states of emergency the government has declared over the last two years.
Lasso also wants to increase the number of police and military on the streets and better equip them, although the contracting process has taken longer than expected.